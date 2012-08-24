Check Out Branch, An Exclusive Message Board For Smarter Online Discussions

Photo: joshm.co

We’re not quite sure what to make of Branch, a new discussion board backed by some of the biggest names of Silicon Valley.Is it supposed to be like Twitter, but without the 140-character limit? Is it like Facebook, where you are only talking amongst your friends? Is it a Quora killer? Or a message board?



Whatever it is, the result is pretty nice: the site is filled with very intelligent discussions — if not skewing a bit on the side of armchair philosophy.

The basic function of Branch to create exclusive discussions that only a few people can publicly engage in, yet anyone can tune in and watch.

Membership is invite-only for now, so sign up here if you want to give Branch a go.

With the co-founders of Twitter serving as advisors, New York-based startup Branch has raised about $2 million in funding, so they have to be doing something right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.