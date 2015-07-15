Bran Stark is returning to 'Game of Thrones,' says actor

HBO Isaac Hempstead-Wright says he returns to shooting ‘Game of Thrones’ this month.

Some “Game of Thrones” fans’ hearts will begin to speed up with this news: Bran Stark is returning for the HBO’s show’s sixth season.

“I can’t say a lot, but I am back this season, and it’s going to get particularly interesting with Bran. He has some interesting visions,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays the handicapped prince, told the Irish Examiner.

HBO declined to confirm the actor’s return to Business Insider. According to the Irish Examiner, Hempstead-Wright returns to work on “GOT” this month.

Bran has been MIA since the end of Season 4. Believed dead by most of those gaming for the throne, fans last saw him survive an attack by wights. Since then, viewers have assumed he has been working on his powers away from the chess play around the throne. As a warg, Bran has the ability to enter the minds of animals and humans. He also has prophetic visions or “greensight.”

His return could be a game changer as Stark loyalists could rally around him. There also could be some revenge to be had against the Lannisters. Bran lost the use of his legs after being pushed out of a tower window by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in a bid to keep his incestuous relationship with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), a secret — something Bran had found out about.

