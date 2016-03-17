A nearly forgotten 'Game of Thrones' character is about to make a huge comeback

While the fate of Jon Snow is getting most of the attention, the return of Bran Stark is one of the most fascinating subplots going into the new season of “Game of Thrones.”

Bran didn’t appear in a single episode last year, since the showrunners reached the end of his storyline from the books. But he’s back for Season 6, and based on the trailer he’s going to play a big role going forward.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

