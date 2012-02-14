BitTorrent Inventor's New Goal Is 'To Kill Off Television'

Bram Cohen

Photo: Skidzopedia

Bram Cohen, inventor of the popular file-sharing system BitTorrent, demoed his latest project at the San Francisco MusicTech Summit yesterday, reports GigaOm.It’s a new live video streaming protocol that doesn’t rely on a central infrastructure to work. In other words, you could hypothetically watch the Superbowl by connecting to other people watching the game instead of tuning your TV to the proper channel.



Video consumers and producers should both be excited at the prospect since it could make online distribution even more affordable.

Cohen told GigaOm that the protocol could be used for video conferencing, live streams of video game tournaments, or even live sports events, jokingly adding that his goal is “to kill off television.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.