Braintree's Latest Move Is A Perfect Example Of Disruption In The Payments Industry

While card networks still retain a firm grip on the payments ecosystem, other players — particularly legacy merchant service and hardware providers — are facing growing competition and potential disruption.

To stay ahead of this trend they are innovating on their own or partnering with their emerging competitors.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take high level look at the electronic payments ecosystem with a focus on each player in the value chain and the technologies and companies that threaten to disrupt them.

A great example of this disruption is payments processor Braintree. The company has experienced phenomenal success in getting startups like Uber and Airbnb to use its processing services. Braintree just announced that it’s making it even easier for merchants to accept electronic payments on mobile websites and in apps through a new drop-in user interface that can be integrated and up and running in a matter of minutes.

The reason why solutions like these have such great disruptive potential is that they are easy to integrate on the merchant side and easy to use on the consumer side. It reflects a fundamental principle of the new world of commerce: payments should be something you don’t have to think about.

