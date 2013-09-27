See Inside The Hammock-Filled Office Treehouse Of Braintree, The Startup EBay Just Bought For $US800 Million

Braintree is an e-commerce startup that processes payments that was just

bought by eBay for $US800 million, bolstering its existing PayPal business.

Braintree handles $US5 billion in transactions annually for more than 3,000 marketers including Uber, Fab.com, AirBnB, LivingSocial and Rovio’s Angry Birds.

Last year, the company moved offices into a new space in Chicago’s West Loop, and the company shared these photos of its new HQ with us.

The standout feature is the office’s indoor treehouse, complete with hammocks and tree stumps.

