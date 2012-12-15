We're Jealous Of This Startup's Hammock-Filled Treehouse Office

Braintree is an e-commerce startup that processes payments – $5 billion annually – for more than 3,000 marketers including Fab.com, AirBnB, LivingSocial and Rovio’s Angry Birds.

The company just moved offices into a new space in Chicago’s West Loop, and the new HQ is a doozy.Sure, it features the usual startup suspects — like a fully stocked kitchen, snack bar and an open-plan working area with all the beams  and pillars exposed.

But the standout feature is the office’s indoor treehouse, complete with hammocks and tree stumps.

Welcome to Braintree! This is founder Bryan Johnson.

Like a lot of startups, the company has gone with the open-plan, refurbished warehouse look.

Here's the kitchen. A lot of attention has been paid to the interior design.

The company was founded by developers, so real software code is part of the decor.

Federal law requires all tech startups to have a functional ping pong table.

Not feeling the desk? Try the sofas in the lounge area.

And now the piece de resistance ... the treehouse room. Note the gnome.

