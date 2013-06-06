Braintree CEO: We're Going To Beat Google, Amazon, Apple And Everyone Else In Payments!

Google, Amazon, eBay, Apple, Microsoft and several well-funded startups like Square and Stripe want to create products that replace the way you pay for things.



In this interview, Braintree CEO Bill Ready explains why it’s such a competitive market, and how his company is going to win it.

He also answers my first question about payments, which is: What’s so wrong with credit cards that they need improving?

Produced by Business Insider Video

