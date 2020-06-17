An artist buries hidden objects in brain-teasing illustrations — see if you can spot the snake in the jungle

Talia Lakritz
Gergely Dudás/DudolfCan you spot the snake?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás specialises in colourful illustrations containing hidden details. Finding the one small item buried within requires a keen eye.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing artwork: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.” He also shares individual puzzles on his blog and Facebook page.

In his latest challenge, Dudás has hidden a snake somewhere in an image of a leafy jungle. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

Gergely dudas snakeGergely Dudás/DudolfWhere’s the snake?

Do you see the snake?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

It’s near the trunk of the tree on the left.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

Gergely dudas snake solutionGergely Dudás/DudolfThere it is.

With its tail and forked tongue, the snake is cleverly concealed near the base of the left tree.

