Artist Gergely Dudás hides images in his brain-teasing illustrations. See how long it takes you to find a heart in this Easter-themed puzzle.

- Artist Gergely Dudás creates brain-teasing puzzles with hidden images.
- There’s an Easter egg with a heart on it somewhere in this illustration.
Gergely Dudás creates cartoon animals and colourful drawings that contain hidden details. It takes a careful eye to pick them out.
He’s released three books of brain-teasing illustrations: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”
In his latest Easter-themed puzzle, Dudás has drawn Easter bunnies surrounded by pastel-coloured eggs with different patterns. One of the eggs is decorated with a heart. Can you spot it?
Take a look at the illustration:
Do you see the heart?
If not, that’s OK.
Keep trying.
Here’s a hint.
It’s on an orange egg.
If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.
Last chance to turn back!
Here it is:
The heart is located on an egg near the top right corner of the drawing.
