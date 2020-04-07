Artist Gergely Dudás hides images in his brain-teasing illustrations. See how long it takes you to find a heart in this Easter-themed puzzle.

Talia Lakritz
Gergely Dudás/DudolfCan you spot the heart in this image?

Gergely Dudás creates cartoon animals and colourful drawings that contain hidden details. It takes a careful eye to pick them out.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing illustrations: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”

In his latest Easter-themed puzzle, Dudás has drawn Easter bunnies surrounded by pastel-coloured eggs with different patterns. One of the eggs is decorated with a heart. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the illustration:

Easter gergely dudas brainteaserGergely Dudás/DudolfWhich egg has a heart on it?

Do you see the heart?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

It’s on an orange egg.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

Easter brainteaser eggs solutionGergely Dudás/DudolfThere it is.

The heart is located on an egg near the top right corner of the drawing.

