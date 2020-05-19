An artist draws hidden objects into his brain-teasing illustrations — see if you can solve his latest challenge

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Can you spot the fish without stripes?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates colourful illustrations that contain hidden details.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing illustrations: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.” He also shares individual puzzles on his blog and Facebook page.

In his latest challenge, Dudás has hidden a single goldfish in a coral reef full of clownfish. Can you spot the one small fish without stripes?

Take a look at the image:

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Can you spot the goldfish?

Do you see the goldfish?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

It’s near the purple plant.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

The tiny goldfish is located near the top right corner of the image.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.