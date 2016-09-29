BrainChip shares are going nuts on a US casino machine learning deal

Paris Hilton and friend Kim play poker. Vince Bucci/Getty Images for Bodog.Com

Shares in ASX-listed BrainChip Holdings soared when it announced a deal to provide its machine learning security technology to a large casino in Las Vegas.

A short time ago, the shares were up 152% to $0.265.

The company says the roll out of BrainChip’s technology, which can automatically detect dealer errors by monitoring video streams from standard surveillance cameras, is initially across baccarat tables.

The casino hasn’t been named but BrainChip says a second casino will be added in the next month.

A second product application is currently being trialled across a range of table games including blackjack and poker.

The technology, called Game Outcome, can recognise the cards that are played, winning hands, the rules of the game and the payout.

“Security is one of the highest priorities for casino operators and we have been able to show that our system is highly effective in protecting the integrity of table games,” says BrainChip founder Peter van der Made.

“We believe that there are many more opportunities for our technology to provide real solutions to complex issues by harnessing the power of BrainChip’s autonomous learning capabilities.”

