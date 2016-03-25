This smart headband could save athletes from serious head injury

The brainBAND is a smart technology headband that detects head injuries. The device’s sensors and LED lights indicate the g-force of the blow and the rotation of the head. The information is broadcasted to referees, coaches, and medics through a companion app, so they will know when an athlete is in danger and needs to stop. This device could prevent athletes from having serious head injuries in the future.
