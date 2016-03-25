This smart headband could save athletes from serious head injury

The brainBAND is a smart technology headband that detects head injuries. The device’s sensors and LED lights indicate the g-force of the blow and the rotation of the head. The information is broadcasted to referees, coaches, and medics through a companion app, so they will know when an athlete is in danger and needs to stop. This device could prevent athletes from having serious head injuries in the future.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.