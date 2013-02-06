9 Apps That'll Make You Smarter

Photo: A.J. Steigman
Feeling a little bit of the winter slump?Not as sharp as you’d like to be?
Take refuge in your mobile device – there are a number of apps ready to help you shake the dust out of your head.
Whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone, there’s something here for you.
(Click here to jump straight to the Android apps) >
One of the more name-brand apps in the space, Lumosity's Brain Trainer provides you with a variety of timed exercises to stretch your cognitive abilities. The app is free, but there's a subscription fee attached to get the most out of the app.
Price: free
This app claims to increase your short-term memory by 'more than 40% in less than 20 days with just 30 minutes of daily training.' It implements the n-back neuroscience exercise.
Price: $3.99
Want to work on memory? Eidetic throws a variety of memory exercises your way to help boost your ability to remember.
Price: $0.99
If you want a brain 'gym,' a collection of various brain exercises, mTrainer piles a bunch of cognitive tasks into one app.
Price: $1.99
This app presents you with a number of hypothetical situations and quizzes you on the details, evaluating your attention to detail and your ability to make decisions of sound reasoning.
Price: free
Over on the Android side, Memory Trainer puts your brain through its paces with varied matching games.
Price: free
This is your brain gym on the Android side -- a collection of games that have you memorizing letter sequences, phone numbers, and solving assorted maths problems to keep your mind on its toes.
Price: free
Want to keep it number-centric? This maths-based number game offers an infinite number of difficulty settings to make sure it's always a challenge.
Price: free
If you'd rather use your desktop, Brain Workshop comes highly recommended. Lifehacker wrote that 'there's a growing body of evidence to suggest that it may actually succeed in making its players a little bit smarter.' It's a variation of the previously-mentioned n-back cognitive task.
Price: free
