10 Gadgets You Can Control With Your Brain

It’s almost a cliche in science fiction at this point — a character puts on some freaky-looking headset that reads his mind and controls an object. The world is saved and then you wait for the sequel.But brain-controlled devices have actually been around for several years. The technology is still developing, but here are 10 examples of those fabled sci-fi moments taking place right here in the real world.
A company called Deeplocal has invented a bicycle that will change gears by monitoring your brain waves. Now you won't even have to move your hands to make that hill climb easier.
There are unfortunately no plans to mass-produce the bike.
If the multitouch screen and voice control isn't enough for you, now you can control your iPhone just by thinking. It's a special interface called XWave, available for consumer purchase.
Price: $90
Google is working on the driverless car, of course, but you can have your own hands-free car today.
BrainDriver is a project conceived by German professor Paul Rojas. It's in its infancy at the moment, but as it advances, it could become a really exciting new way to travel.
Homes are getting smarter and smarter, and some enterprising minds have figured out how to turn the lights on and off with nothing more than a thought.
Price: $300 for the headset, prices on appliances vary
The world of brain-controlled prosthetics is alive and well, available to people who suffer an accident that leaves them without certain limbs.
Wire your brain up to this game to steer a ball through a 3-D maze. The harder you concentrate, the harder the fan beneath the board pushes the air, controlling how high or low the ball is.
Price: $40
