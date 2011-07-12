The Problem With Touchscreens Is That They're Flat -- But Not For Long

Photo: AP

Touchscreen devices are essentially useless to our sight-impaired friends because they’re so flat. But a new technology might soon change all of that.It’s called programmable friction, and it yields tactile pixels, or “tixels,” which are literally pixels on a screen that you can touch and feel. They work by manipulating the electrical fields in your skin. It sounds like something right out of Men in Black.



An obvious and admirable goal would be to successfully implement Braille on touchscreen devices. So far the most easily replicated “feel” is stickiness, according to Gizmodo. But as the technology advances, we might soon have others, like softness or furriness.

How long until someone figures out how to apply this to porno?

[The Next Web via Gizmodo]

