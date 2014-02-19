Braille Printers Cost Thousands Of Dollars - This Kid Built One Out Of Lego For $US350

Braille is the tactile writing system that enables the blind to read. Printers and embossers for Braille writing are generally pretty costly, ranging from a few thousand bucks to as much as $US20,000.

Shubham Banerjee is a seventh-grader who turned his $US350 Lego Mindstorms set into a fully-functioning (albeit much slower) Braille printer, we learn via GigaOm. The device punches Braille characters into standard receipt paper with a pushpin, creating messages that can be read by anyone who’s been trained to do so.

The printer (Banerjee calls it “Braigo”) is only in its most basic form at the moment. Looking forward, he aims to make it an open-source project that will ultimately get affordable Braille printing technology to anyone who wants it.

Check out the video below to see Braigo in action.

