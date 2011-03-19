BRADY v. NFL: A Primer On The Most Important Lawsuit In Sports

Before we return to the “he said/she said” phase of the NFL labour dispute, I thought I would focus on what is actually in front of us as the reality of the NFL right now. Thus, here is a primer on the case of Brady v. NFL, a case whose eventual settlement will be the basis for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in the NFL.



Why are the Players (Brady, etc.) able to sue?

Since the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has decertified and relinquished their role as the collective bargaining representative of NFL Players, NFL players are now a non-unionized workforce. As such, they can now argue that certain conduct of the NFL that is blessed in labour law — through the presence of a union and collectively bargained agreements — is now illegal under antitrust law. Players claim that the 32 individual franchises conspire by implementing these rules. Since the bargaining relationship with the NFLPA has ended, the NFL is no longer immune to antitrust scrutiny, and players are now able to bring lawsuits against the NFL.

Who are the plaintiffs?

