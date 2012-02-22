Tim Tebow's Backup Says Tebow Got Lucky And Prayed For The Cameras

Photo: AP

Denver Broncos backup QB Brady Quinn doesn’t buy the whole Tim Tebow thing.Here are two telling Quinn quotes from Michael Silver’s oral history of Tebowmania in GQ:



“We’ve had a lot of, I guess, luck, to put it simply.”

“If you look at it as a whole, there’s a lot of things that just don’t seem very humble to me. When I get that opportunity, I’ll continue to lead not necessarily by trying to get in front of the camera and praying but by praying with my teammates, you know?”

That might not be the strongest language, but the point is clear — Quinn found Tebow more self-serving than he let on, and he thought he got lucky.

This is basically the same argument against Tebow that most so-called “Tebow haters” make.

