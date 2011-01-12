Brady Hoke Is The New Head Coach Of The Michigan Wolverines

Brady Hoke has been named the new head football coach of the University of Michigan.



Michigan officials had met with LSU Coach Les Miles yesterday, but Miles decided to remain with the Tigers. Michigan’s efforts to reel in Jim Harbaugh last week also fell short.

The Wolverines fired Rich Rodriguez last week after three seasons mediocre seasons in which the team went 15-22.

Hoke served as a defensive line coach for the Wolverines for eight years during the 1990s. He had been the head coach at Ball State from 2003-08 and at San Diego State from 2009-10.

He was named the 2010 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Aztecs to a 9-4 record and a 35-14 victory over Navy in the Poinsettia Bowl.

