'The Brady Bunch' Star 'Alice' Dies After Suffering Fall

AP Photo/Gus Ruelas Ann B. Davis died in Texas at age 88.

TV legend Ann B. Davis,who played Alice on “The Brady Bunch,” has died at age 88.

According to TMZ, Davis “fell in her bathroom early this morning and hit her head causing grave damage. We’re told she never regained consciousness.”

Davis’ death was sudden considering she was healthy and remained active, said her roommate in Texas.

The actress was best known for her role as

housekeeper Alice Nelson on the original run of “The Brady Bunch” from 1969 to 1974.

She reprised the role in several “Brady” TV movies in the 90s and had a cameo in the 1995 big screen adaptation.

Davis most recently reunited with her cast mates at the 2007 TV Land Awards.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.