Tom Brady's Bodyguards Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Shooting At Photographers During His Wedding

Costa Rica judge sentences 2 bodyguards at Bundchen-Brady wedding to prison

PUNTARENAS, Costa Rica (AP) — A Costa Rican judge has sentenced two bodyguards to five years in prison for shooting at two photographers during the 2009 wedding of Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen and NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The photographers’ lawyer, Victor Herrera, says a judge also sentenced the bodyguards to each pay a $US10,000 fine. A third bodyguard was cleared of all charges.

Herrera said the trial came to an end late Friday in the coastal city of Puntarenas. No one answered at the court Friday.

The two photographers allege that three of the celebrity couple’s bodyguards at the time shot at them after they took pictures of the wedding from a nearby property. They were not injured.

Bundchen and Brady weren’t involved in the case.

