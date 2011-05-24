REVEALED: The Facebook Page Of Alleged WikiLeaker Bradley Manning

PBS Frontline has opened a new can of privacy worms with the publishing of Bradley Manning’s Facebook page. Manning, of course, is the alleged Wikileaker, currently held in a military cell, allegedly under brutal conditions.



It’s clearly revealing as to his psychology (he was obviously depressed and frustrated) and at times revealing of seemingly critical information.

Already, many folks on Twitter are ripping Frontline for privacy violations, and for corrupting any possible future trial for Manning.

Photo: Frontline

