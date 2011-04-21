Wikileaks Suspect Bradley Manning Moving To Medium-Security Prison

Bradley Manning is getting a new home.



The Army plans to move the suspected Wikileaks provider from a Marine Corps base in Quantico, VA to a medium-security prison at Ft. Leavenworth, KA.

Manning, who has been in custody for eight months, will be able to receive better treatment for his mental, emotional, and physical state, but military officials claim the decision does not stem from complaints of unfair treatment.

“The fact that we have made a decision to transfer this particular pretrial [detainee] … should not be interpreted as a criticism of the place he was before,” Jeh Johnson, the Pentagon’s top lawyer, said.

Army Undersecretary Joseph Westphal backed up those statements.

“This is the right decision at the right time,” he said. “We were looking at a situation where he would need an environment more conducive for a longer detention.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.