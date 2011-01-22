Alleged Wikileaker Put On Suicide Watch, Stripped Down To His Underwear

More news on the evidently appalling conditions in which allegedly leaker Bradley Manning is being held.



The Washington Post reports, citing his lawyer, that Manning has been placed on suicide watch against the recommendation of the jail’s own psychiatrist.

What does suicide watch entail? He was forced to stay non-stop in his cell, stripped to his underwear, and his prescription glasses were taken from him. After protests that the decision was punitive, the jail switched back to a status of “prevention of injury,” which previous reports have already indicated as vicious (a horrible blanket causing rug burns, no pillow, total lack of contact with media, etc.).

