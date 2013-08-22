Bradley Manning Has Been Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

Bradley Manning, the US intelligence analyst who leaked classified information, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

According to ABC News, Manning was charged after leaking more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors had asked that the 25-year-old be jailed for 60 years, however Manning received 35. He will be eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.

He will also receive a credit for the time he has already served in pre-trial confinement, plus 112 days.

