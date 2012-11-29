Here's The Full Interview With Google+ Boss Bradley Horowitz

Google Vice President of Product Bradley Horowitz spoke at our IGNITION conference today to discuss yhe progress of Google+ and the future of social.

He also talked about Facebook’s ad strategy and how it’s more useful to users to show social recommendations, rather than ads.

Check out his interview with Business Insider Deputy Editor Nicholas Carlson below.



