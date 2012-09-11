Bradley Cooper's 'Words' Bombed During The Worst Weekend Of 2012—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: CBS films

The second weekend in September has never been a stellar box-office weekend for new films. However, with only two new wide releases, this was the worst weekend since 2008.Currently, the overall gross for the weekend is $65.4 million, less than half of last weekend, and less than 2008’s $68 million of the same weekend.



Bradley Cooper’s “The Words” barely earned half of its expected $10 million opening weekend, and Bruce Willis‘ long-awaited action thriller from Summit didn’t even make the weekend’s top 10, earning only $1.8 million.

Instead, it was a weekend much like last with Lionsgate ruling the box office.

Positives at theatres include the anti-Obama documentary “2016 Obama’s America” and the anticipated release of the Weinstein Company’s “Bachelorette.”

Despite opening in a meager 47 theatres, the film grossed $191,000 this weekend. At an average of $4,064 per theatre, “Bachelorette” more than doubled the average of “The Words” at venues ($1,785). The film debuted on iTunes to a a record-breaking $523,000 mid-August.

Out of the top 10 this week include Meryl Streep‘s “Hope Springs” earning $57.5 million to date and Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s “Premium Rush.” After three weeks, the film hasn’t grossed half of it’s estimated $35 million budget.

See this weekend’s winners and losers below:

10. “2016 Obama’s America” rounds out the top 10 with $3.3 million; however, the film is on its way up the list of highest-earning documentaries. Over the weekend, the film passed all of Michael Moore’s films save “Fahrenheit 9/11″ to become the second biggest political doc of all time.

9. “The Dark Knight Rises” dropped two places at theatres earning $3.2 million. The film has now grossed more than $600 million overseas.

8. Will Ferrell’s “The Campaign” stays stagnant earning $3.5 million. The comedy has earned $79.4 million to date.

7. “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” dropped one spot earning $3.6 million in week four.

6. The stop-motion animated “ParaNorman” grossed $3.8 million. With a box-office total of $45 million, the film has now pulled ahead of the $44.6 million gross of “Moonrise Kingdom.”

5. “The Bourne Legacy” may not make back its estimated budget of $125 million; however, the film brought in another $4 million to bring its box-office total over the $100 million mark this weekend.

4. Lionsgate is a powerhouse with “The Expendables 2” staying in the top 10 in week four with $4.3 million. Despite the film’s performance at the box office, it’s still nearly $25 million shy of its $100 million budget.

3. Bradley Cooper‘s “The Words” bombed at theatres earning $5 million of an already low-estimated $6 million budget. However, the film wasn’t the worst opening of the year. It still did better than “Oogieloves.”

2. Weinstein Company’s “Lawless” held strong with $6 million in week two. After a good performance last week, the film added another 250 theatres this weekend.

1. “Possession” scared away the little competition it had for a second week in a row with $9.5 million. In week two, Lionsgate’s horror flick has earned more than double it’s estimated $14 million budget with $33.3 in earnings.

