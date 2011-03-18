Bradley Cooper Uses Wonder Drug To Trade On Wall Street Instead Of Saving The World

Bradley Cooper’s character in the upcoming movie, “Limitless,” could use his NZT drug-induced super-brain powers to do anything.



Recall the movie trailer (below), in which his NZT-dealer, Robert De Niro, says to Cooper he sees “no scenario where you don’t work for me.”

And Cooper says, “I see 50 scenarios. That’s what it does, Carl. Puts me 50 moves ahead of you.”

With NZT, he could discover another solar system, disprove the theory of relativity, anything!

Guess what he does instead.

From Time:

“With a ‘scrip for NZT,” says the author of the review, “I guess I might start with trying to cure cancer and helping to resolve the nuclear crisis in Japan or, if I were feeling greedy, besting Steve Jobs at making gizmos.

“But not Eddie. Instead, he heads for Wall Street, where he does some show-offy day trading, fattens his bank account and gets into business bed with a “mercurial” sort named Carl Van Loon (Robert De Niro), who needs help brokering the biggest corporate merger of all time.”

That’s right. Because smart people go to work on Wall Street.

It’s like Bill Gross said in February, Today, the yellow brick road begins on Wall Street:

Aside from supernova innovators such as Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg, the money is made from securitizing things instead of booting and rebuilding America. The tallest buildings in almost every major city are banks, with tens of thousands of people shuffling and trading paper for a living. One of this country’s premier investment banks paid each of its 26,000 employees an average of $370,000 in 2010, nearly 10 times the take-home pay of other American workers.

Almost a quarter of the 400 wealthiest people on Forbes annual richest list make their money from money, whereas only 8% could make that claim in its first issue in 1982, and probably close to 0% when I first read my economic primer in 1966.

Watch the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

