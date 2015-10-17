Bradley Cooper says he's going to team up with female co-stars to negotiate their higher salaries together

Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

After applauding Jennifer Lawrence’s essay about wage disparity between men and women in Hollywood, Bradley Cooper says he wants to begin teaming up with his female co-stars to negotiate salaries before any film he’s interested in doing goes into production.

“I don’t know where it’s changing otherwise,” Copper told Reuters of the Hollywood gender pay gap. “But that’s something that I could do.”

Cooper and Lawrence have starred together on numerous films, but following the Sony hack it was reveled that for their last film, “American Hustle,” Cooper was able to negotiate a higher salary than Lawrence was.

“This could be a young-person thing. It could be a personality thing. I’m sure it’s both. But … based on the statistics, I don’t think I’m the only woman with this issue,” Lawrence wrote in her essay. “Are we socially conditioned to behave this way? … Could there still be a lingering habit of trying to express our opinions in a certain way that doesn’t ‘offend’ or ‘scare’ men?”

Francois Duhamel/Columbia Pictures (L-R) Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams in ‘American Hustle.’

Lawrence said in her essay that the emails that surfaced thanks to the Sony hack made her realise how less she gets paid than her male co-stars.

Bradley told Reuters he was shocked to learn what he and Lawrence’s “American Hustle” co-star Amy Adams earned for the film.

So Bradley believes the only way to end the gender pay gap is for he and his peers to start a dialogue.

“Usually you don’t talk about the financial stuff, you have people,” he told Reuters. “But you know what? It’s time to start doing that.”

Read Lawrence’s complete essay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.