We Can't Believe Bradley Cooper's Been Famous Long Enough To Have Dated These 9 Gorgeous Stars

Bradley Cooper has been around since “Wet Hot American Summer.”
But it was the mega-grossing memorable quote machine “The Hangover” that put him on the A-list in 2009.
Since then, Cooper has starred in “Valentine’s Day,” “The A-Team” and “Limitless” — and he’s also racked up quite an impressive dating resume.
And don’t think there’s no professional merit to his conquests.
There’s no better way for a fledgling leading man to inculcate himself into your pop consciousness than being photographed constantly with famous ladies.
In late 2009, he met up with serial monogamist Renee Zellweger -- and the two dated off and on until this year.
