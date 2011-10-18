We Can't Believe Bradley Cooper's Been Famous Long Enough To Have Dated These 9 Gorgeous Stars

Bradley Cooper has been around since “Wet Hot American Summer.”



But it was the mega-grossing memorable quote machine “The Hangover” that put him on the A-list in 2009.

Since then, Cooper has starred in “Valentine’s Day,” “The A-Team” and “Limitless” — and he’s also racked up quite an impressive dating resume.

And don’t think there’s no professional merit to his conquests.

There’s no better way for a fledgling leading man to inculcate himself into your pop consciousness than being photographed constantly with famous ladies.

