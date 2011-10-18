We Can't Believe Bradley Cooper's Been Famous Long Enough To Have Dated These 9 Gorgeous Stars

Megan Angelo

bradley cooper

Bradley Cooper has been around since “Wet Hot American Summer.”

But it was the mega-grossing memorable quote machine “The Hangover” that put him on the A-list in 2009.

Since then, Cooper has starred in “Valentine’s Day,” “The A-Team” and “Limitless” — and he’s also racked up quite an impressive dating resume.

And don’t think there’s no professional merit to his conquests.

There’s no better way for a fledgling leading man to inculcate himself into your pop consciousness than being photographed constantly with famous ladies.

Cooper was married to actress Jennifer Esposito in 2006. They divorced in 2007.

Later that year, he was rumoured to be dating Cameron Diaz.

From 2008 to 2009, he dated Isabella Brewster, sister of actress Jordana.

In 2009, Cooper was briefly linked to Denise Richards.

That summer, he was spotted out with Jennifer Aniston.

Also in 2009 -- yeah, it was a busy year -- Cooper got cozy with Mary-Kate Olsen at a Chanel party.

In late 2009, he met up with serial monogamist Renee Zellweger -- and the two dated off and on until this year.

Now, he's being linked to a recently-divorced megastar -- Jennifer Lopez.

Want to see what else famous stars got their start at camp?

