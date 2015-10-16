Bradley Cooper, who made more than Jennifer Lawrence in 'American Hustle,' responds to her essay about being paid less than men

Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

Bradley Cooper has co-stared alongside Jennifer Lawrence in multiple films such as “Silver Lining Playbook” and “American Hustle.”

In “American Hustle,” Cooper was able to negotiate a higher salary than Lawrence, raking in 9% of proceeds from the film versus 7%, according to an email leaked during the cyber attack on Sony Entertainment.

Lawrence penned an essay about the wage disparity between men and women in Hollywood.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself,” Lawrence wrote. “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn’t want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don’t need.”

Lawrence wondered if her struggle to negotiate a higher salary with the studios was because she was young, because of her personality and desire to be liked, or because she was a woman.

Cooper commented on Lawrence’s essay before he had a chance to read it while doing press for his new movie, “Burnt.” The actor told E! News, “If you think that you only deserve a certain amount and that’s not correct, it’s about changing that mindset and sticking up for yourself the way that [Burnt co-star] Sienna [Miller] did.”

Miller told the outlet that she once turned down a role in a play because she was only being offered half of her male co-star’s salary.

Cooper also acknowledged that there is a double standard in terms of pay in Hollywood and encouraged women like Lawrence and Miller to speak out about it to help spark change.

NOW WATCH: The most expensive and extravagant vacations in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.