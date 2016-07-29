Republicans are furious 'American Sniper' star Bradley Cooper attended the DNC

Jason Guerrasio
Bradley cooper american sniperWarner Bros.Bradley Cooper in ‘American Sniper.’

Needless to say, politics can bring out a lot of emotion. But so can watching someone in a convincing role. And when those two things combine, it can result in what happened Wednesday night when a group of people saw Bradley Cooper in attendance at the Democratic National Convention. 

Cooper was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in 2014’s “American Sniper.” The war movie was a hit among conservative Republicans, so some of them lashed out on the internet after seeing Cooper at the DNC.

In real life, Cooper supports the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and donated to Hillary Clinton’s run for Senate as well as her 2008 presidential candidacy

NOW WATCH: Nobody wants to buy 50 Cent’s massive $6 million mansion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.