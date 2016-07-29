Republicans are furious 'American Sniper' star Bradley Cooper attended the DNC

Needless to say, politics can bring out a lot of emotion. But so can watching someone in a convincing role. And when those two things combine, it can result in what happened Wednesday night when a group of people saw Bradley Cooper in attendance at the Democratic National Convention.

Cooper was nominated for a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in 2014’s “American Sniper.” The war movie was a hit among conservative Republicans, so some of them lashed out on the internet after seeing Cooper at the DNC.

Bradley Cooper at DNC?! Guess I’ve seen my last Bradley Cooper movie. Ewww Ick

— The Real ExTex (@theRealExTex) July 28, 2016

I have a list of celebrities that support Socialism I refuse to spend another $ on. Add this one. Boycott them all. pic.twitter.com/uOFMkxSvRY

— Nat Shupe (@NatShupe) July 28, 2016

People are upset that Bradley Cooper who played Sniper Chris Kyle is a democrat ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/brxNyaZOPP

— Yukio Strachan (@boldandworthy) July 28, 2016

Bradley Cooper is promoting Hillary? Too bad. He’s dead to me now. pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ahO8YK

— David O’Neill (@garlicfries95) July 28, 2016

In real life, Cooper supports the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and donated to Hillary Clinton’s run for Senate as well as her 2008 presidential candidacy.

