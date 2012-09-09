This Weekend At The Box Office—Bradley Cooper & Zoe Saldana Hope to Wow With 'Words'

Photo: Warner Bros.
This may be the worst box-office weekend for 2012.Two new films hit theatres; however, neither is expected to gross more than $10 million.
Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana star in “The Words” about a man who plagiarizes a novel, while a long-awaited Bruce Willis action-thriller from Summit finally makes its way on screen.
Highlights among new trailers this week include a new online exclusive from “Taken 2” and a trailer for a sequel to a box-office bomb.
Cooper's new film isn't expected to gross more than $10 million this weekend. This won't be a big loss for CBS films since it's a low-budget production estimated at $6 million.
The Summit film has already earned $13 million overseas.
Even if 'Cold Light' performs weak, they have the final instalment of the 'Twilight' series due out later this fall.
Release Date: October 12
The first film had an estimated production budget of $6.5 million according to IMDB and bombed at theatres grossing little more than $4.6 million at theatres.
Despite its box-office numbers, the sequel has a bigger budget estimated at $10 million.
Release Date: October 5
Estimated Budget: $80 million
Just to give you an idea of how big that budget is, the first film had an estimated budget of $25 million.
Release Date: October 26
Warner Bros. spent an estimated $100 million on the adaptation of Andy Wachowski's 2004 epic novel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.