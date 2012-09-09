This Weekend At The Box Office—Bradley Cooper & Zoe Saldana Hope to Wow With 'Words'

Photo: Warner Bros.

This may be the worst box-office weekend for 2012.Two new films hit theatres; however, neither is expected to gross more than $10 million.



Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana star in “The Words” about a man who plagiarizes a novel, while a long-awaited Bruce Willis action-thriller from Summit finally makes its way on screen.

Highlights among new trailers this week include a new online exclusive from “Taken 2” and a trailer for a sequel to a box-office bomb.

