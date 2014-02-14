HOUSE OF THE DAY: Real Estate Mogul Now Trying To Sell His Insanely Ornate California Mansion For A Discounted $US68.8 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Calfiornia $US78.8 million house via Homes of the Rich

A real estate mogul is having a tough time unloading his insanely ornate, 47,000-square-foot mansion in Bradbury, Calif.

According to Curbed, the owner, Don G. Abbey of the Abbey Company, chopped the price on the home from $US78.8 million to $US68.8 million when it failed to sell after a year on the market.

The house is a newly built Mediterranean-style mansion that took eight years to complete. It sits on eight acres, and has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Over-the-top perks include a two-story great room, two-story library with marble floors, a cross-shaped infinity pool, tennis court, guest house, and trout pond.

Welcome to 91008, one of the most expensive zip codes in the country.

The home has a covered walkway, so guests won't get wet.

We love the chiseled columns leading up to the front door.

This reminds us of a hotel lobby.

From the second story, you can see how truly massive the entrance is.

The hallways have custom crown moldings.

The marble floors exude luxury.

The formal dining room is so big it needs two chandeliers.

The kitchen is slightly less intimidating, with a more traditional decorating scheme.

The living room could be from a scene in 'Clue.'

Take a look up at the massive skylight.

The dome ceiling in the office has hand-painted angels on it.

The media room has a enormous fireplace to keep you cozy when watching a movie.

We're not sure how we feel about the paneled walls in this bedroom, one of five.

But we like the lions carved on the side of the fireplace.

Another massive bedroom.

This bathroom has a free-standing tub, perfect for long, relaxing baths.

We think this is the master bedroom. It reminds us of Caesar's Palace.

There's a domed ceiling in here, too.

This master bathroom is nuts.

We bet it's easy to get lost in this house.

When you pay $US68.8 million for a house, you bet the gym membership is included.

There's room to park your fleet of cars.

Not a bad view from the hot tub.

There's a huge fountain in the yard.

Just walking around this thing would be sufficient exercise.

Another shot of the fountain.

We love the windows on the house.

Dive into your cross-shaped pool.

The house lights up at night.

An aerial view of the eight acres of property.

