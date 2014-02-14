HOUSE OF THE DAY: Real Estate Mogul Now Trying To Sell His Insanely Ornate California Mansion For A Discounted $US68.8 Million

A real estate mogul is having a tough time unloading his insanely ornate, 47,000-square-foot mansion in Bradbury, Calif.

According to Curbed, the owner, Don G. Abbey of the Abbey Company, chopped the price on the home from $US78.8 million to $US68.8 million when it failed to sell after a year on the market.

The house is a newly built Mediterranean-style mansion that took eight years to complete. It sits on eight acres, and has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Over-the-top perks include a two-story great room, two-story library with marble floors, a cross-shaped infinity pool, tennis court, guest house, and trout pond.

Meredith Galante contributed to this article.

