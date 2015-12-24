We now have a better sense of what the Panthers practice squad player said to Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was suspended one game for on-field antics that could have been the triggered by threats and homophobic slurs made to him by a member of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad prior to the game, and on Wednesday Giants punter Brad Wing, who was standing nearby, revealed what he heard during the altercation.

During warm-ups before Sunday’s game, members of the Panthers were seen carrying baseball bats, a pump-up tradition that they have done all season long. But one member of the practice squad, Marcus Ball, approached Beckham with a bat and was caught on video yelling toward him. The two were separated by members of the Giants, including Wing.

Here’s video:

Norman was suspended $26,000 for two separate plays on Beckham during the game, and Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he was putting an end to the pre-game bat ritual.

Beckham, meanwhile, appealed his suspension. Pro Football Talk reported that the alleged use of homophobic slurs was not brought up in Beckham’s appeal.  

The NFL is expected to rule on the appeal by the end of the day Wednesday.

