We now have a better sense of what the Panthers practice squad player said to Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was suspended one game for on-field antics that could have been the triggered by threats and homophobic slurs made to him by a member of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad prior to the game, and on Wednesday Giants punter Brad Wing, who was standing nearby, revealed what he heard during the altercation.

During warm-ups before Sunday’s game, members of the Panthers were seen carrying baseball bats, a pump-up tradition that they have done all season long. But one member of the practice squad, Marcus Ball, approached Beckham with a bat and was caught on video yelling toward him. The two were separated by members of the Giants, including Wing.

Here’s video:

What is a Panthers practice squad player doing going into the Giants team stretching area.. with a baseball bat? pic.twitter.com/4mIQ0jwYRg

Wing, who is the Giants player who steps between Ball and Beckham, shared his account of the moment, via Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

Brad Wing said he heard Panthers practice squad player holding bat tell Odell “I will be the reason you don’t play today.”

Wing said he did not hear any anti-gay slurs but he did feel Odell was shaken by pre-game situation.

Brad Wing, on anti-gay slurs: “There may have been, there may not have been, I don’t want to say there was because I don’t remember 100%”

Brad Wing: “I mean, he had a baseball bat. He never swung it at Odell or anything like that but it was there, it was present.”

Brad Wing, on Odell’s reaction to pre-game bat and threats: “Yeah, I think shaken him up is an accurate way to put it.”

Brag Wing on bat-wielding practice squad player: “I kind of still watched him as he went back to his side of the field and he …

… went straight to Josh Norman and they had a little conversation. I don’t know what they were talking about.”

Brad Wing on pre-game: “After the game putting all the pieces together it may have had an impact in the way Odell was acting.”

Brad Wing: “It was a legitimate threat. The guy was in an area he was not supposed to be, obviously.”

Brad Wing on anti-gay slurs to Odell: “I know that’s something he’s definitely had to deal with, just by him communicating that with me.”

Norman was suspended $26,000 for two separate plays on Beckham during the game, and Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he was putting an end to the pre-game bat ritual.

Beckham, meanwhile, appealed his suspension. Pro Football Talk reported that the alleged use of homophobic slurs was not brought up in Beckham’s appeal.

The NFL is expected to rule on the appeal by the end of the day Wednesday.

