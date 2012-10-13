Two Democratic Congressional Candidates Almost Came To Blows In A Fiery Debate

Two Democratic Congressional candidates got physical during a debate in California Thursday night, the latest escalation in what has become a heated race.



Brad Sherman and Howard Berman almost came to blows in a debate Thursday when Sherman grabbed Berman around the neck and asked him, “Do you want to get into this?” A uniformed officer eventually stepped between them to diffuse the situation.

Sherman has been in the House of Representatives since 1997, while Berman has served since 1983. The two Democrats are matched up against each other because of redistricting based on the 2010 Census — and because of a new rule that advances the top two candidates in the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, to the general-election battle.

This race was already shaping up to be pretty bizarre — the candidates are waging an extremely expensive race, but they agree on just about everything. For more background, read Molly Ball’s story in The Atlantic.

Watch the video of the confrontation below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via The Los Angeles Times)

