This Is NOT How To Negotiate: Dallas Asks The Rangers For A King's Ransom For Brad Richards*

UPDATE: Nieuwendyk denies that he “discussed specific players” with the Rangers.EARLIER: The New York Rangers’ interest in Brad Richards is no secret in the hockey community. Much like the New York Knicks with Carmelo Anthony, the Rangers must decide whether to pursue a trade before Monday’s deadline, or wait until free agency to try to sign the centre.



The Stars’ recent struggles have prompted them to at least field offers on Richards, but they’re still reluctant to move him.

At least, that’s the only explanation for their recent proposal to the Rangers. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Stars GM Joe Nieuwendyk asked Rangers GM Glen Sather for Marc Staal, Derek Stepan, and Brandon Dubinsky in exchange for Richards.

That’s probably where the conversation ended, as those three are among the Rangers’ most important players and all are under 25-years-old.

Richards is a potential game-changer in the playoff race, but the Rangers would be weaker before the trade than after. Not only that, but Richards is currently out indefinitely with a concussion and has an expiring contract. In other words, this isn’t the opportune time for Dallas to maximise its return.

Dallas is going to lose Richards via free agency, so if the Stars want to get anything back for him before they lose Richards for nothing, they’d better get serious and make some realistic offers.

