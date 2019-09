On Sunday, February 26, Pembroke (N.H.) Academy freshman Brad Rhoades lost his mother Kristin in a snowmobile accident. On March 1, he completed a nearly-unthinkable, Chris Paul-like tribute: Scoring one point for every year of his mother’s life.



Read the full story at Rivals.com >

