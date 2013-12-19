Brad Pitt Turns 50 -- Here Are The Actor's 10 Highest-Grossing Movies

Kirsten Acuna

Brad Pitt is 50 today.

Yes, we kind of couldn’t believe it either.

In honour of the actor’s big 5-0, here’s a look back at his 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide.

You may be surprised at what tops the list.

10. “Ocean’s Thirteen“: $US311.3 million

After a weak sequel, the final instalment returned to what people loved about the first heist film.

Oceans 13 posterWarner Bros.

9. “Inglourious Basterds“: $US321.5 million

After growing his hair out for a while, Pitt cleaned up for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Nazi killing movie.

Inglourious basterds posterThe Weinstein Company

8. “Megamind“: $US321.9 million

You may not have realised it, but Pitt voiced a hero in the Will Ferrell animated film.

Brad pitt megamindSlaven Vlasic/Stringer, Getty Images

7. Appropriately, “Se7en“: $US327.3 million

What’s in the box?” One of the best ’90s thrillers starring Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Seven brad pitt morgan freemanNew Line

6. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button“: $US333.9 million

We watched Pitt age backwards in the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short-story.

Curious case of benjamin buttonParamount

5. “Ocean’s Twelve“: $US362.7 million

The “Godfather 3” of the Ocean’s trilogy.

Ocean's 12Warner Bros.

4. “Ocean’s Eleven“: $US450.7 million

The remake of the 1960 flick that you see replayed on TV over and over set a new standard for heist films.

Ocean's elevenWarner Bros.

3. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith“: $US478.2 million

Pitt’s espionage movie where he worked with future wife Angelina Jolie.

Mr and mrs smith angelina jolie and brad pittFox

2. “Troy“: $US497.4 million

Foreign audiences loved Wolfgang Peterson’s historical fiction overseas.

Troy brad pittWarner Bros.

1. “World War Z“: $US540 million

Surprised? Pitt side-stepped drama over the making of his zombie film for it to become his most successful film to date.

Brad pitt blood world war zParamount Pictures

