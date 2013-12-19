Brad Pitt Turns 50 -- Here Are The Actor's 10 Highest-Grossing Movies

Brad Pitt is 50 today.
Yes, we kind of couldn’t believe it either.
In honour of the actor’s big 5-0, here’s a look back at his 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide.
You may be surprised at what tops the list.
10. “Ocean’s Thirteen“: $US311.3 million
After a weak sequel, the final instalment returned to what people loved about the first heist film.
9. “Inglourious Basterds“: $US321.5 million
After growing his hair out for a while, Pitt cleaned up for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Nazi killing movie.
8. “Megamind“: $US321.9 million
You may not have realised it, but Pitt voiced a hero in the Will Ferrell animated film.
7. Appropriately, “Se7en“: $US327.3 million
“What’s in the box?” One of the best ’90s thrillers starring Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
6. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button“: $US333.9 million
We watched Pitt age backwards in the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short-story.
5. “Ocean’s Twelve“: $US362.7 million
The “Godfather 3” of the Ocean’s trilogy.
4. “Ocean’s Eleven“: $US450.7 million
The remake of the 1960 flick that you see replayed on TV over and over set a new standard for heist films.
3. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith“: $US478.2 million
Pitt’s espionage movie where he worked with future wife Angelina Jolie.
2. “Troy“: $US497.4 million
Foreign audiences loved Wolfgang Peterson’s historical fiction overseas.
1. “World War Z“: $US540 million
Surprised? Pitt side-stepped drama over the making of his zombie film for it to become his most successful film to date.
