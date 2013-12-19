Brad Pitt Turns 50 -- Here Are The Actor's 10 Highest-Grossing Movies

Brad Pitt is 50 today.

Yes, we kind of couldn’t believe it either.

In honour of the actor’s big 5-0, here’s a look back at his 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide.

You may be surprised at what tops the list.

After a weak sequel, the final instalment returned to what people loved about the first heist film.

9. “Inglourious Basterds“: $US321.5 million

After growing his hair out for a while, Pitt cleaned up for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Nazi killing movie.

8. “Megamind“: $US321.9 million

You may not have realised it, but Pitt voiced a hero in the Will Ferrell animated film.

7. Appropriately, “Se7en“: $US327.3 million

“What’s in the box?” One of the best ’90s thrillers starring Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

6. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button“: $US333.9 million

We watched Pitt age backwards in the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short-story.

The “Godfather 3” of the Ocean’s trilogy.

The remake of the 1960 flick that you see replayed on TV over and over set a new standard for heist films.

Pitt’s espionage movie where he worked with future wife Angelina Jolie.

2. “Troy“: $US497.4 million

Foreign audiences loved Wolfgang Peterson’s historical fiction overseas.

1. “World War Z“: $US540 million

Surprised? Pitt side-stepped drama over the making of his zombie film for it to become his most successful film to date.

