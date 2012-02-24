Brad Pitt's Giving An Abandoned Missouri School A $2.3 Million Makeover

A Kansas City, Mo. neighbourhood is about to get a new lease on life, courtesy of a little Hollywood royalty.



Brad Pitt’s charity, Make It Right, has pledged a $2.3 million donation to turn a decrepit primary school into an urban community centre, Fox4KC News reports.

This is only the second project Pitt’s foundation has taken on outside of New Orleans, where he’s focused much his attention on rebuilding areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

“This is just the start but it’s a beautiful start,” said Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

Apart from getting the LEED-certified treatment, the new centre will be outfitted with low-income housing units, a medical centre, a gym and areas for job training and community activities.

In addition to Pitt’s grant, the facility will be funded by federal tax and low-income housing credits, Fox 4 says.

Here’s a before & after of what the finished product will look like:

Before

Photo: Fox4KC

After

Photo: Fox4KC

See Fox4KC’s full report below:

