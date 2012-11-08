Brad Pitt Zombie Thriller 'World War Z' Trailer Preview Released

Brad Pitt’s next movie, zombie thriller “World War Z,” is set to be released next June. While the full cast list, which includes Matthew Fox, David Morse, and Mireille Enos, has been released, no official footage has been made available to the public…until now.



Entertainment Tonight aired a preview trailer on its broadcast earlier his week, saying they will release the full trailer on Thursday.

Check out a sneak peek of Pitt battling zombies in the Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”) directed film here:



SEE ALSO: Could Matthew Vaughn be the next director of ‘Star Wars’?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.