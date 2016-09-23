Brad Pitt reportedly under investigation for allegedly being abusive to his kids in a drunken plane incident

Brad Pitt is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Department of Children and Family Services following allegations that he was “verbally abusive and physical with his children,” TMZ reported on Thursday.

The celebrity news site is reporting that the alleged incident, which its sources say occurred during a trip last Wednesday on the family private jet when Pitt was intoxicated, was what prompted Angelina Jolie to file for divorce the following Tuesday.

People has also confirmed the investigation.

When Business Insider reached out to the LAPD, however, a spokesperson said that he was unaware of an “investigation involving Brad Pitt” and that he “couldn’t corroborate that an investigation was ongoing.”

Details on the alleged incident are scarce, but TMZ and People report that an anonymous tip from a witness on the airport tarmac was what prompted the reported investigation. Jolie and their children were reportedly on the jet with Pitt, and TMZ’s sources alleged that Pitt attempted to exit the scene in an airport fuel truck.

Jolie is currently seeking sole custody of their six children. The actress filed for divorce on Tuesday citing “irreconcilable differences,” and is reportedly requesting that a judge grant Pitt visitation rights as opposed to joint custody. Robert Offer, an attorney for the family, said Jolie’s decision was made “for the health of the family,” according to an Associated Press report.

Business Insider has also reached out to LA County Department of Children and Family Services to confirm the investigation. We’ve also reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt for comment.

