Brad Pitt Enters Luxury-Hotel Design Biz

People.com: Soon-to-be father of six Brad Pitt is one busy daddy – as he’s been named designer of a green hotel and resort in Dubai.

“Whilst acting is my career, architecture is my passion,” Pitt, who is also building affordable, environmentally-friendly homes in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, said in a statement. The 44-year-old movie star will be part of a team of design consultants for the 800-room, five-star hotel spearheaded by L.A.-based architecture firm GRAFT.

“Selecting this development as my first major construction project has been a simple decision,” Pitt added. “It will underpin not only my values for environmentally-friendly architecture, but also embrace my career in entertainment.”



