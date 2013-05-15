Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie's Double Mastectomy Was 'Absolutely Heroic'

‘This is a happy day for our family,’ says Pitt.

In Angelina Jolie’s NY Times op-ed Monday morning revealing she underwent a secret, preventative double mastectomy, the 37-year-old actress wrote “I am fortunate to have a partner, Brad Pitt, who is so loving and supportive.”



And now, Pitt is speaking out in response to his longtime partner’s medical confession.

“Having witnessed this decision firsthand, I find Angie’s choice, as well as so many others like her, absolutely heroic,” Pitt, 49, tells The London Evening Standard. “I thank our medical team for their care and focus. All I want for is for her to have a long and healthy life, with myself and our children. This is a happy day for our family.”

In her op-ed, Jolie revealed that Pitt was a great source of strength during her difficult time.

“Brad was at the Pink Lotus Breast centre [in Beverly Hills], where I was treated, for every minute of the surgeries,” she wrote. “We managed to find moments to laugh together. We knew this was the right thing to do for our family and that it would bring us closer. And it has.”

Pitt and Jolie are parents to six children under the age of 11.

