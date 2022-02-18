Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their $28 million co-owned French winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The lawsuit states that Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the winery without informing Brad Pitt.

The couple bought the estate for 25 million euros ($28 million) in 2008.

The lawsuit states that Jolie’s sale was intended to cause Pitt “gratuitous harm.”

Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in Château Miraval, their co-owned French vineyard.

Pitt and Jolie purchased a controlling stake in the Château and vineyard in 2008. The pair were also married on the estate in 2014. According to court documents obtained by the Press Association news agency (seen via Sky News), lawyers for Pitt say Jolie sold her stake in the Château to the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without her ex-husband’s knowledge.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit claimed, according to PA.

The lawsuit continued to state that Jolie’s sale was intended to cause Pitt “gratuitous harm” after he had “poured money and sweat equity” into the business. Pitt’s lawyers also said that the pair had previously agreed to never sell their respective financial interests in the Château without the other’s consent.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion – and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rose wine,” legal documents said.

Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.

Insider has contacted representatives for Jolie and Miraval for comment.

Château Miraval MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images

The Château Miraval estate is situated in the village of Correns in south-eastern France. Pitt and Jolie bought the estate for 25 million euros ($28 million). Pitt contributed 60% to the purchase price with Jolie paying the remaining 40%, according to the PA news agency.

Pitt’s lawyers said the wine business at the estate continues to flourish and that although Jolie has “benefited” from these successes she has had “no involvement in these efforts.” Sky News has reported that Jolie informed Pitt of her decision to sell her stake in the Château in January 2021.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.” In her filing with the Los Angeles superior court, Jolie asked for full physical custody of the couple’s six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.