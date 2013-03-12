Brad Pitt Looks Really Thoughtful In This Chinese Cadillac Commercial

Cadillac wants to triple its sales in China by 2015, and to help it get to the 100,000 units per year mark, it has enlisted the help of Brad Pitt.



In a commercial for the XTS, Pitt drives the large new sedan around San Francisco, shows off the CUE infotainment system, and looks very pensive, before holding up one finger at the end of the ad.

Check it out:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.