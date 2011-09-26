Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Photo: www.flickr.com
A lot of the new fall TV shows premiered this week and with those premieres came ratings.Some of them surprisingly huge and some of them surprisingly not.
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt should stop talking.
And Scarlett Johansson‘s butt is now an Internet meme.
It’s not just Charlie Sheen who’s winning.
Zooey Deschanel made the jump to television this year and it seems to be paying off.
Her new Fox show 'The New Girl' pulled in 10 million viewers its first night. That's more than its lead-in Glee, which drew 8.9 million viewers.
Meaning Deschanel and co. attracted a million more viewers after Glee ended.
For one week, anyway, Charlie Sheen is a winner.
Sheen is set to get a big payout from Warner Bros. for his sudden firing from Two and a Half Men.
And last Sunday his Comedy Central roast posted huge ratings.
Winning for a week.
Scarlett Johansson's naked cell phone pictures have developed a life of their own online.
Much like Princess Beatrice's royal wedding hat they are now their own meme.
Why is this winning? Because who needs People magazine covers when a quick shot from behind, so to speak, can get you on Google trends for days.
More people watched the premiere of Modern Family this week than did Simon Cowell's much-anticipated new X-Factor show.
Chalk up a win for well-written, awesomely acted comedy over staged reality.
Again.
Man-oh-man, Brad Pitt.
Ever wondered why Jennifer Aniston divorced him this week provided some pretty good insight.
First Brad Pitt told Parade life with Jen was 'uninteresting' than he attempted to clarify to Matt Lauer that what he really meant was 'The best thing I've done as a father is to ensure that my kids have a good mother.'
So much better.
Platform matters.
At least where Olbermann is concerned.
Olby's ratings dropped last week to less than half of what his show averaged in its first week when it debuted in June and significantly less that what it was averaged in its second week.
This is mostly just sad.
Actress Kim Delaney, star of 'Army Wives' and 'NYPD Blue', had to be removed from the stage during a speech she was giving in honour of former US Secretary of defence Robert Gates because she was slurring too much.
Delaney has struggled with alcohol in the past.
'All My Children' ended this week after a 41 year run.
You can watch the last moments here.
It seems the writers may have taken some inspiration from the abrupt series signoff on 'The Sopranos.'
Let's just say that it's not easy to be Sarah Palin's daughter.
And yet.
Bristol Palin got in a altercation in a bar in West Hollywood this week after a heckler yelled -- more than once -- 'Your mother's a whore!'
Palin, to her credit, marched over and demanded that he explain himself. The heckler then informed her that Sarah Palin is evil and probably going to hell.
To which Bristol Palin, not to her credit, responds: 'Is it because you're a homosexual and that's why you hate her?'
