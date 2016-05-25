Brad Pitt saved a young girl from being crushed on his latest movie set

While taking a break from making his latest movie, “Allied,” a World War II drama from director Robert Zemeckis (“The Walk”) currently shooting in the Canary Islands, Brad Pitt helped a young girl who looked to be in danger among the crowd of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In a video that shows what transpired, Pitt walked over — still in costume from the scene he shot — to wave at the crowd that was behind a fence. While waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, Pitt noticed that a young girl in the front was being pressed against the fence by the excited crowd.

A concerned Pitt walked up to the fence, asking people to move back, but the crowd only got closer. The girl was able to get to the top of the fence, where Pitt spoke to her and, from what it seemed, tried to get her to catch her breath.

Here’s a picture of Pitt with the girl at the fence:



While Pitt talked with crew members around him, the girl was eventually pulled over the fence and Pitt stood beside her until paramedics arrived.

Once the girl seemed to be fine, Pitt waved again to the crowd and walked away.

Watch the full video here:

