THE QUITTERS HALL OF FAME: Our favourite Trumped-Up Celebrity Retirements

Brad Pitt set off a media firestorm today when he announced he’d do maybe three more films, then quit acting forever.



(By the way, can you imagine the studios clamoring to get him their best scripts right now?)

In quitting news of less magnitude, Anna Kournikova confirmed she’s leaving NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” after one season mentoring overweight contestants.

But neither of them seem too broken up about it.

When you’re a celebrity, quitting — and, more often than not, going back on your word — is just part of the career cycle.

Michael Jordan quit basketball to chase another dream: honouring his father by playing professional baseball. After a stint in the minors, Jordan returned to the NBA. After he failed several drug tests, Ricky Williams retired from the NFL in 2004. He returned to the league in 2005, though his drug troubles continued in following years. In 2009, Alec Baldwin gave himself an end date of 2012 for acting. We'll see how that turns out. Sarah Palin quit being the governor of Alaska in 2009. In March, Phil Collins announced that he was quitting music due to health issues. In 2009, Joaquin Phoenix said he'd quit acting in favour of a career in hip-hop. It all went along with a movie stunt we still don't understand but are pretty sure wasn't worth it. In fact, Phoenix hasn't acted since, though he's rumoured to be attached to several projects. Dave Chappelle walked away from his Comedy Central show in 2005 to spend time away from the business in South Africa. Ladies and gentlemen, the man who made public retirement an art worth repeating. Now check out music's most important white rappers. Kreayshawn and beyond >>

